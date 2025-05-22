How Prince Archie broke major royal rule at 10-months-old?

Meghan Markle has recalled an unexpected way Prince Archie broke Royal Family's rule in the latest episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.
The Duchess of Sussex shared how she had planned to blend motherhood with her work life, prior to the birth of Archie in 2019.
However, she revealed that her vision did not go as plan, and the closest her children have come to joining her on a Royal engagement was in September 2019, when a 10-month-old Prince Archie broke his first Royal rule.
The young Royal joined his parents on a trip to South America.
Meghan unveiled that ignoring the Royal rules, the trip's schedule was planned according to Archie's feeding times.
During the trip, the first born accompanied Meghan and Prince Harry to a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.
Prince Archie: The little Royal rebel
Prince Archie has a history of breaking Royal protocol without realising, as after he was born, Meghan and Harry chose to announce the exciting news on Instagram instead of the traditional ceremonial easel placed outside Buckingham Palace.
Later, Archie was christened in private and unlike Prince and Princess of Wales children, the identity of his godparents has been kept under wraps.