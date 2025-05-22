Kate Middleton channels Scottish pride with chic royal wardrobe choice

Princess Kate turned heads with a thoughtful fashion choice during her latest royal outing, donning a striking £1,850 dress in Scotland’s signature blue as a subtle tribute to the national flag.
The Princess of Wales marked a significant appearance in Scotland today at the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow at BAE Systems' shipyard in Scotstoun.
To attend the important occasion, the Princess thoughtfully chose an outfit featuring blue and white hues as a nod to Scotland’s national flag.
James Harris, Regional Sales Manager at Austen & Blake, noted: "The Princess selected an outfit in the colours of blue and white, paying tribute to the national flag of Scotland."
"With the location of the ceremony, we even saw a nod to the maritime theme," explained Harris.
Her carefully chosen navy and white dress from Suzannah London, which retails for £1,850.
To accessorize her thoughtful look, the future Queen of Britain donned her iconic engagement ring, featuring a stunning 12-carat sapphire surrounded by a halo of diamonds.
Kate also wore her blue and white Philip Treacy hat, creating a thoughtful connection between her role as Sponsor of the naval vessel and the ceremonial setting.
Her dress also resonated with the maritime theme of the ceremony.
Princess Kate role of Sponsor for the vessel:
Since June 2021, Kate has held the role of Sponsor for the vessel, establishing a special connection between her and the advanced Type 26 anti-submarine frigate.