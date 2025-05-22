Princess Kate christens HMS Glasgow with traditional whisky bottle smash

Princess Kate always keeps the traditions alive!
On Thursday, May 22, the Princess of Wales made a joint appearance with her husband, Prince William, at the BAE Systems’ shipyard in Scotstoun, Glasgow, where she performed a special duty.
The future queen – who is appointed as the sponsor of HMS Glasgow, a state-of-the-art anti-submarine frigate, in June 2021 – took part in the Royal Navy ship’s official naming ceremony.
At the historic event, Kate carried out the traditional christening by breaking a whisky bottle against the ship’s hull.