Prince William, Harry snubbed in uncle's multi-million pound will

Prince Harry and Prince William’s uncle has left behind a staggering fortune in his will, with documents revealing the main beneficiary of his multi-million-pound estate.
According to Lord Fellowes' will, which he made with court documents showing that almost all of his staggering fortune of £1.5 million has been left to his wife, Baroness Fellowes, as well as gifts for friends and local charities.
His will made it clear that neither Harry nor William were left anything in the will.
In July 2024, Robert Fellowes passed away.
Previously, the late Lord Fellow was a working member of the Royal Household, who even served as Private Secretary to Queen Elizabeth II.
He became part of the royal household in 1977 and was made a life peer in the 1999 Queen’s Birthday Honours.
He continued to serve as an extra equerry to the late Queen until her death in 2022.
The High Court of Justice, the legal authority to administer the estate was given to Baroness Fellowes and their son, Alexander, as the executors of his estate in mid-May.
Lord Fellows will:
His will and testament, which was made in June 2012, stated that he would leave his possessions to his wife as well as income from his estate.
However, he requested that his estate back the wider family for "advancement and benefit generally", which includes his son and two daughters, Alexander, Laura, and Eleanor.
Other beneficiaries of the will included an Andrew Grange, who received £1,000, and a charitable donation of £1,000 to Tapping House Hospice in West Snettisham.
Lord Fellow’s money was also distributed among the Rhodes Trust, St Mary's Church, and The Provost and Fellows of Eton College.