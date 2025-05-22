Princess Beatrice leaves UK after skipping William, Kate’s Palace party

Princess Beatrice has arrived in the United States after skipping Prince William and Princess Kate’s Buckingham Palace party.
As per GB News, the royal attend an esteemed awards ceremony in New York on Thursday.
Prince Andrew’s daughter was spotted posing alongside Spotify's chief public affairs officer, Dustee Jenkins, at the Matrix Awards.
The award ceremony, which celebrates those highlighted by New York Women in Communications (NYWICI), was held at The Ziegfeld Ballroom.
Princess Beatrice’s appearance at the award show comes after she joined sister Princess Eugenie at the Chelsea Flower Show.
The Duke and Duchess of York’s youngest daughter, 35, also released a statement about joint appearance with her sister on Instagram.
She penned, "Such a lovely afternoon visiting the @the_rhs Chelsea Flower Show, especially when I get to do it with my sis!"
Eugenie added, "It was fantastic to catch up with @horatiosgarden again and to see their beautiful display as well as visit some of the gardens on show including the @dsscotland Garden, the @hospice_uk Garden for Compassion, the Avanade Intelligent Garden and the Cha No Niwa Japanese Tea Garden (who has won garden of the year)."
Notably, she attended the garden party hosted by William and Kate.