Sarah Ferguson ‘honoured’ to grace Global Citizen event in London

Sarah Ferguson has attended the Global Citizen event, which was focused on "scaling up renewables in Africa."
On Wednesday, May 21, the Duchess of York joined her “dearest” friends at the special event in London.
She took to Instagram to share details about the major event and also posted pictures with her pals.
The caption of the post read, “Honoured to join dear friends @sabrinaelba and @micksheldrick at the @glblctzn partner event in London, focused on Scaling Up Renewables in Africa.”
It further read, “As someone who cares deeply about job creation am proud to sips ort this journey to elevate macos good, for both the planet and the next generation.”
Her appearance at the London event comes after she graced the Foreign Sisters Lunch earlier this week.
Prince Andrew’s ex wife was the guest of honour at the launch.
She appreciated Foreign Sisters UK for “uplifting” the community in her social media statement.
Sarah stated in her message, “A special afternoon guest speaking once again at the Foreign Sisters Lunch in support of @cr_uk. There’s something so powerful about a room united by compassion, courage and a shared mission, and you could really feel it throughout.”
Sarah Ferguson's personal life:
Sarah Ferguson is a renowned bestselling novelist, memoirist, and children's book author.
She was married with Prince Andrew from 1986–1996, and shares two daughters with him; Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.