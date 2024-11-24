Kriti Sanon conquers hearts in maroon elegance 

Kriti Sanon is no less than a fashion and style icon!
On Instagram over the weekend, the Crew actress unveiled her most recent ensemble.
The superstar struck various poses in an elegant maroon full-sleeved crop blouse and matching saree.
She topped off her entire look with glossy makeup and a splash of pink lipstick with a stylish high bun doing the talking.
With her style, the Luka Chuppi actress proved she is nothing short of a wizard when it comes to reinventing classic style with a contemporary twist.
Her maroon nail colour and manicured nails made her stand out even more.
Sanon has the ability to combine grace and boldness making the ensemble an ideal balance of modern and classic.
The famous song Raanjhan from her film Do Patti played in the background of the post that added much to the appeal.
"This saree hits different.. and so does this part of the song," Sanon wrote as caption.
Shortly after the post went viral, her ardent fans could not stop going gaga.
One user wrote, "My beautiful red rose."
"Red velvet cake, " penned the second.
A third user effused, "Pretty Sanon."
"Symbol of sweetness and elegance," the fourth expressed.
On the work front, Kriti Sanon is basking in the positive response of her movie Do Patti alongside Shaheer Sheikh.