Sarah Khan breaks silence on skipping Hum Style Awards 

Sarah Khan has a pretty strange reason behind not attending the 9th Hum Style Awards show.
A video of the Pakistani star has been doing rounds from a throwback charity event, revealing she could not grace the star-studded award night due to her daughter Alyana.
"Alyana goes to school in London and she was having a class on the awards show day. I did not want to disturb her routine so I decided not to attend the show," the Sabaat star disclosed.
She further added, "Also Falak was not in London he was in Paris so I could not come."
The Laapata star further went on lauding Kubra Khan, who accompanied her on the meet and greet event in London.
"I watched Kubra Khan's performance which was very nice," the superstar went on.
With her response, the diva proved she gives motherhood a priority more than her career or award wins.
However, Sarah's reasoning did not sit in well with the netizens as many said they live in London also and their children go to London school too but there is no class on Saturdays in school.
For the unversed, Sarah Khan married singer Falak Shabir in July 2020.