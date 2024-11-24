Ameer Gilani wishes mom 'happiness and health' forever 

Trending

  • November 24, 2024
Actor Ameer Gilani's birthday wish for mom is all things sweet! 

Turning to his Instagram account on Saturday, the Sabaat actor shared a birthday photo dump honoring his mom's precious presence in his life. 

The first photo happened to be a vision as the mother-son duo showcased their unbreakable bond. 

Another shot was a cute childhood memory featuring his mom's undying love. 

"Happy birthday @mamasbatter! May you have many more happy and healthy ones with no worries InshaAllah. It’s a problem free philosophy," he penned. 


Gilani's mom reacted to the former's heartwarming message, "Thank you zama bachay you are my greatest blessing Ameero , love you more than words can say, your presence fills my heart with joy, & am so proud to be your mama, love you unconditionally. Always and forever May Allah always keep you safe and in His protection Aameen."

The dump also amassed a million likes and comments from fans and followers alike, who could not stop but gush. 

To note, Ameer Gilani became the talk of the town owing to his relationship with the superstar Mawra Hocane. 

Their multiple sightings and love banters online sparked rumors that love might be in the air for them. 

