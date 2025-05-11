World

Elon Musk's doomsday prediction gets exact date from supercomputer

Elon Musk predicted 'all life on Earth will be destroyed by the sun'

Elon Musk predicted 'all life on Earth will be destroyed by the sun
Elon Musk predicted ‘all life on Earth will be destroyed by the sun'

Elon Musk prediction about the destruction of earth backed by the scientist.

Accordnig to Mail Online, Musk warned this week that 'eventually, all life on Earth will be destroyed by the sun' - now scientists have confirmed when that could happen.

Researchers from NASA and Tōhō University in Japan used advanced supercomputers and mathematical models to forecast the sun's long-term evolution.

Their calculations suggest that life on Earth will become impossible by the year 1,000,002,021, as the sun grows hotter and brighter that will raise global temperatures and gradually reduced oxygen levels.

They also found that in about five billion years, the sun will enter its red giant phase—a stage when it runs out of hydrogen fuel and dramatically expands.

At that point, the swollen red giant will likely engulf the inner planets, including Mercury, Venus and possibly Earth.

While this cosmic end is still far off, it's one of the reasons Musk continues to push for colonizing Mars.

“Mars is life insurance for life collectively,” he told Fox's Jesse Watters on Monday. “The sun is gradually expanding, and so we do at some point need to be a multi-planet civilization because Earth will be incinerated.”

NASA has long warned that, eventually, the Sun will run out of energy, but it also notes that the Sun is still less than halfway through its lifetime and is expected to last another five billion years.

