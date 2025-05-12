King Felipe, Letizia honor Mauthausen victims on 80th liberation anniversary

King Felipe and Queen Letizia paid a poignant visit at Mauthausen concentration camp.
On Sunday, May 11, the Royal Family of Spain took to its official Instagram account to share an update about the Monarch and Queen Consort’s moving visit to a concentration camp on the 80th anniversary of liberation.
Sharing about the engagement, the Royals stated, “This morning, the King and Queen expressed their affection and support for the families of Spanish victims and survivors of the Mauthausen concentration camp at the event commemorating the 80th anniversary of its liberation.”
In the caption, they also shared that the Royal Couple participated in the floral offering at the memorial to the victims, where they were joined by the Federal President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, and the First Lady, Doris Schmidauer.
Furthermore, the Spanish Royals shared, “The King and Queen visited the concentration camp facilities and laid a wreath at the Spanish institutional plaque in memory of the victims of Mauthausen. They also visited the Wiener Graben quarry and the so-called "staircase of death," where concentration camp prisoners used to extract granite.”
“May the memory of the crimes committed here and the memory of our compatriots remain intact to preserve their dignity and never forget the horror,” they added.
The statement was concluded by noting, “80 years later, we reaffirm our collective and personal commitment to democracy and the defense of human rights,” the King and Queen expressed in their message in the Golden Book of Mauthausen.”
King Felipe and Queen Letizia:
King Felipe and Queen Letizia, who got married in 2004, are proud parents of two daughters – Princess Leonor of Asturias, and Princess Infanta Sofía, who are first and second in the line of succession to the Spanish throne.