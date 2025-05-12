Taylor Swift shows support for Travis Kelce's team with heartfelt gesture  

Taylor Swift recently captured her boyfriend Travis Kelce's heart by showing a sweet gesture towards his teammates.
The popstar supported her partner's crew, who worked with him on a recent football photoshoot.
According to People, Swift made Kelce's favorite homemade snack, pop-tarts, to send as a token of appreciation to the behind-the-scenes personnel who assisted the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end.
A fan released a video on his X account showing Bad Blood singer's snack items packed in a box, alongside a sweet note written on top.
The 14-time Grammy-winning artist penned, "Have a great shoot!!" She also reminded that Kelce’s personal favorite homemade pop-Tart included three different flavors of strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry.
She concluded her message by writing "love" and her signature.
Travis Kelce's head coach make sweet remarks for Taylor Swift:
In an old interview with The Rich Eisen Show, the 35-year-old football player's head coach, Andy Reid, talked about Swift's cooking skills, as she also fed him the handmade Pop-Tarts.
At the time, the 67-year-old football coach said, "As good a singer as she is and entertainer, she’s also a really good cook."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship timeline:
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in September 2023.
Since then, the couple has been going strong with their whirlwind romance.
Despite the ongoing wedding rumours, the two have not confirmed their plans of taking their relationship to the next level with marriage.