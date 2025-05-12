Entertainment

Taylor Swift shows support for Travis Kelce's team with heartfelt gesture

The 'Cruel Summer' crooner initially sparks romance speculations with Travis Kelce in 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 12, 2025
Taylor Swift shows support for Travis Kelces team with heartfelt gesture
Taylor Swift shows support for Travis Kelce's team with heartfelt gesture  

Taylor Swift recently captured her boyfriend Travis Kelce's heart by showing a sweet gesture towards his teammates.

The popstar supported her partner's crew, who worked with him on a recent football photoshoot.

According to People, Swift made Kelce's favorite homemade snack, pop-tarts, to send as a token of appreciation to the behind-the-scenes personnel who assisted the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end.

A fan released a video on his X account showing Bad Blood singer's snack items packed in a box, alongside a sweet note written on top.

The 14-time Grammy-winning artist penned, "Have a great shoot!!" She also reminded that Kelce’s personal favorite homemade pop-Tart included three different flavors of strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry. 

Taylor Swift shows support for Travis Kelces team with heartfelt gesture

She concluded her message by writing "love" and her signature. 

Travis Kelce's head coach make sweet remarks for Taylor Swift: 

In an old interview with The Rich Eisen Show, the 35-year-old football player's head coach, Andy Reid, talked about Swift's cooking skills, as she also fed him the handmade Pop-Tarts.

At the time, the 67-year-old football coach said, "As good a singer as she is and entertainer, she’s also a really good cook."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship timeline: 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in September 2023.

Since then, the couple has been going strong with their whirlwind romance.

Despite the ongoing wedding rumours, the two have not confirmed their plans of taking their relationship to the next level with marriage. 

White House to accept $400 million luxury jet from Qatar for Air Force One

White House to accept $400 million luxury jet from Qatar for Air Force One
Taylor Swift shows support for Travis Kelce's team with heartfelt gesture

Taylor Swift shows support for Travis Kelce's team with heartfelt gesture

Prince William, Kate Middleton officially introduce George to royal duties

Prince William, Kate Middleton officially introduce George to royal duties

King Felipe, Letizia honor Mauthausen victims on 80th liberation anniversary

King Felipe, Letizia honor Mauthausen victims on 80th liberation anniversary
Justin Bieber honors mom Pattie Mallette with emotional Mother's Day tribute
Justin Bieber honors mom Pattie Mallette with emotional Mother's Day tribute
Hailey Bieber celebrates first Mother’s Day after welcoming baby Jack: See
Hailey Bieber celebrates first Mother’s Day after welcoming baby Jack: See
Jennifer Aniston melts hearts with emotional Mother's Day tribute
Jennifer Aniston melts hearts with emotional Mother's Day tribute
Amber Heard reveals secretly welcoming twins in moving Mother's Day post
Amber Heard reveals secretly welcoming twins in moving Mother's Day post
Reese Witherspoon celebrates her ‘unique’ kids in heartfelt Mother’s Day post
Reese Witherspoon celebrates her ‘unique’ kids in heartfelt Mother’s Day post
Justin Timberlake pays tribute to 'superwoman' Jessica Biel on Mother's Day
Justin Timberlake pays tribute to 'superwoman' Jessica Biel on Mother's Day
Jennifer Aniston’s stalker attends court ‘shirtless’ after crashing into her home
Jennifer Aniston’s stalker attends court ‘shirtless’ after crashing into her home
Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie on Mother’s Day
Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie on Mother’s Day
'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins celebrates her 'first’ Mother’s Day
'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins celebrates her 'first’ Mother’s Day
'The Scripts' Danny O'Donoghue marries longtime girlfriend Anais Niang
'The Scripts' Danny O'Donoghue marries longtime girlfriend Anais Niang
David Beckham wishes Victoria ‘Mother’s Day’ after Brooklyn ‘cut’ ties
David Beckham wishes Victoria ‘Mother’s Day’ after Brooklyn ‘cut’ ties
‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress
‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress