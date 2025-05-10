EU leaders back Ukraine's call for 30-day ceasefire with Russia

Ukraine and EU leaders have called for Russia to agree on a 30-day ceasefire after talking with US President Donald Trump.
According to CNN, leaders of France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Poland gathered in Ukraine on Saturday, May 10, 2025, for peace talks.
Friedrich Merz, the new German Chancellor, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk arrived together Saturday morning at Kyiv’s main railway station.
After a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that also included a phone call with Trump, the leaders called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a 30-day ceasefire that could begin as early as Monday, May 12, 2025.
Zelenskyy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel, “There is much work to be done and many issues to discuss. This war must be ended with a just peace. Moscow must be forced to agree to a ceasefire.”
While Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, in a post on X, said that the EU leaders in Kyiv had a “fruitful call” with Trump which was “focused on peace talks.”
“Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full, unconditional ceasefire on land, air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting already on Monday,” Sybiha added.
US backs call for a 30-day ceasefire
Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine and Russia in a post on X also backed the call for the 30-day ceasefire.
Keith Kellogg retweeted the picture of the European leaders with Zelenskyy and wrote, “A comprehensive (air, land, sea, infrastructure) ceasefire for 30 days will start the process for ending the largest and longest war in Europe since World War II. As (President Trump) has repeatedly said, Stop the killing now."
Notably, Russia has not yet commented on the 30-day ceasefire calls, but Moscow has so far refused to commit to a 30-day ceasefire, citing that it wants to discuss some specifics before agreeing.