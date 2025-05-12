Prince William, Kate Middleton officially introduce George to royal duties  

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly begun preparing their eldest son, Prince George, for the future King's duties.
The second in line to the British throne, and the first child of the future King and Queen, recently attended a tea party to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day inside Buckingham Palace earlier this week.
During the special high-tea event, only Prince George joined the entire British Royal Family alongside the veterans.
According to People, the 11-year-old son of Kate and William was observed engaging with the veterans, who were invited to Buckingham Palace for the special event.
An insider told the publication that the Prince and Princess of Wales introduced their son to the monarchy as he was noticed indulging in serious conversations with the royal guests.
"William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch," the tipster added.
The source stated, "[George is getting a] firsthand experience of what it's like to be a royal monarch as well as firsthand experience of being a normal boy."
Prince William and Kate Middleton welcome the arrival of son Prince George:
For those unaware, Prince William, the next in line to the British throne, welcomed the arrival of his eldest son, Prince George, on July 22, 2013, with his wife, Kate Middleton.
They are also parents to their two children, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and son, Prince Louis.