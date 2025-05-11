World

Pope Leo XIV urges global 'peace' in powerful first Sunday speech

Pope Leo went to the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica to pray at the tomb of Pope Francis

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 11, 2025
Pope Leo XIV, in his first Sunday speech as the new pope at the Vatican made heartfelt request to powerful countries around the world to stop wars.

As per multiple outlets, he urged for peace in Ukraine, called for a ceasefire in Gaza and expressed support for the recent peace agreement between India and Pakistan.

The Pope also prayed a traditional prayer called Regina Caeli, which is said to honour Mother Mary in St.Peter's Square.

Pope's speech:

In his speech, the Pope said, "The immense tragedy of the Second World War ended 80 years ago… now we're facing the tragedy of a third world war in pieces."

He added, "I would also like to address the powerful people of the world, repeating the always-current call: 'no more war'."

"May whatever is possible be done to reach an authentic, true and lasting peace as quickly as possible. May all the prisoners be freed. May children return to their families. And I am deeply hurt by what is happening in the Gaza strip," the pontiff further expressed.

Robert Prevost, from the United States became the spiritual leader of Catholics worldwide on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The identity of the 69-year-old pontiff was revealed shortly after white smoke arose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on the second and last day of conclave.

Pope Leo pays tribute at Pope Francis' tomb:

Pope Leo also visited a religious shrine near Rome and then went to the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica to pray at the tomb of Pope Francis.

Pope's official inauguration:

His official inauguration ceremony as pope will take place on May 18 during a special mass in St.Peter's Square.

