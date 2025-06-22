Hailey Bieber spotted without wedding ring amid Justin divorce rumors

Hailey Bieber steps out without wedding ring after unfollowing Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Hailey Bieber spotted without wedding ring amid Justin divorce rumors
Hailey Bieber spotted without wedding ring amid Justin divorce rumors 

Hailey Bieber has made public appearance without wedding ring amid ongoing divorce rumors with Justin Bieber.

The former Rhode founder was spotted without her $500,000 as she enjoyed breakfast at The Commerce Inn in the West Village, as per Page Six.

She was wearing a khaki trench coat and sunglasses for the outing, but leaving the expensive jewellery piece at home.

Later on the same day, Hailey was seen with models Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse as they headed for a girls’ night out at Chez Fifi on the Upper East Side.

The model’s appearance without wedding ring comes after tabloids reported that her marriage is “officially dead.”

A source told Radar Online, “Hailey has reached her limit. She's been covering for Justin for years. But now she's focused on her own life — her career, her son, and her sanity."

Amid these marital woes, Hailey has seemingly secured her and son Jackson's financial future with her $1 billion fortune after selling Rhode, her skincare brand.

Hailey Bieber unfollows Selena Gomez:

A few days before her appearance in NYC, Hailey Bieber unfollowed Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez on Instagram.

The pair finally decided to officially cut ties after years of speculation about their feud.

Read more : Entertainment
David Beckham, Victoria unfazed by Nicola Peltz's false claims amid fued
David Beckham, Victoria unfazed by Nicola Peltz's false claims amid fued
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have been involved in a family rift with son, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz
Sabrina Carpenter fulfils childhood wish at Kids' Choice Awards
Sabrina Carpenter fulfils childhood wish at Kids' Choice Awards
Sabrina Carpenter makes heartfelt promise after big win at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Millie Bobby Brown joins Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' craze with hot moves
Millie Bobby Brown joins Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' craze with hot moves
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Millie Bobby Brown's trendy dance moves on her new track 'Manchild'
2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Ariana Grande dominate with top wins
2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Ariana Grande dominate with top wins
The 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards was hosted by Grammy-winning artist, Tyla
Johnny Depp makes rare comments about his infamous trial against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp makes rare comments about his infamous trial against Amber Heard
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp ended their tumultuous three-years of marriage in 2017
Rihanna delivers emotional speech at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Rihanna delivers emotional speech at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Rihanna accepts Icon Award virtually ahead of ‘The Smurfs’ release
Hailey Bieber ditches wedding ring amid Justin Bieber divorce rumors
Hailey Bieber ditches wedding ring amid Justin Bieber divorce rumors
The Rhode founder was seen without wedding ring as her left hand prominently visible during recent outing
Brad Pitt's heartbreak deepens as Shiloh's love life sparks new fears
Brad Pitt's heartbreak deepens as Shiloh's love life sparks new fears
'F1' star is distraught due to his estranged daughter Shiloh Jolie's intimate relationship with Keoni Rose
Will Smith gives wild new perspective on Chris Rock slap aftermath
Will Smith gives wild new perspective on Chris Rock slap aftermath
'Bad Boys' star opened up about the infamous moment he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars
Lee Min-ho's fans spoil him with extravagant gifts on his 38th birthday: SEE
Lee Min-ho's fans spoil him with extravagant gifts on his 38th birthday: SEE
'The Legend of the Blue Sea' star celebrates his 38th birthday with whopping gifts from ardent fans
David Corenswet reveals hilarious bathroom struggle in ‘Superman’ suit
David Corenswet reveals hilarious bathroom struggle in ‘Superman’ suit
David Corenswet plays the Man of Steel in director James Gunn's upcoming movie 'Superman'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy secret cozy date night: Watch
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy secret cozy date night: Watch
'Lover' singer and the NFL player were spotted leaving a Manhattan restaurant