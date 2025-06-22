Hailey Bieber spotted without wedding ring amid Justin divorce rumors 

Hailey Bieber has made public appearance without wedding ring amid ongoing divorce rumors with Justin Bieber.
The former Rhode founder was spotted without her $500,000 as she enjoyed breakfast at The Commerce Inn in the West Village, as per Page Six.
She was wearing a khaki trench coat and sunglasses for the outing, but leaving the expensive jewellery piece at home.
Later on the same day, Hailey was seen with models Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse as they headed for a girls’ night out at Chez Fifi on the Upper East Side.
The model’s appearance without wedding ring comes after tabloids reported that her marriage is “officially dead.”
A source told Radar Online, “Hailey has reached her limit. She's been covering for Justin for years. But now she's focused on her own life — her career, her son, and her sanity."
Amid these marital woes, Hailey has seemingly secured her and son Jackson's financial future with her $1 billion fortune after selling Rhode, her skincare brand.
Hailey Bieber unfollows Selena Gomez:
A few days before her appearance in NYC, Hailey Bieber unfollowed Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez on Instagram.
The pair finally decided to officially cut ties after years of speculation about their feud.