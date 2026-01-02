Entertainment
Tommy Lee Jones' daughter death: Disturbing details emerge amid police probe

Victoria Jones was found unresponsive by a guest at the Fairmont hotel in San Francisco on New Year's Day, with police investigating the cause of her death.

As reported by the Daily Mail, a source shared that the 34-year-old was found lying on the ground of the 14th floor of the hotel by a guest who thought she might be drunk and alerted hotel staff.

Upon realising that she was not responsive, the staff immediately started CPR and called for an ambulance. The San Francisco Fire Department responded at 2:52 a.m, and despite their best efforts, Victoria was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tipster noted that police found no signs of foul play or any drugs on the scene, and there were also no signs of suicide.

Victoria was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his second ex-wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, whom he was married to from 1981 to 1996.

Before turning 13, she made her acting debut in 2002's Men in Black II, followed by her appearance in 2003's One Tree Hill.

In 2005, Victoria appeared in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, a film directed by her father that also included her stepmother, Dawn Laurel-Jones.

