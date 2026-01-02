Kirti Kulhari confirms romance with Rajeev Siddhartha in heartfelt post

Rajeev Siddhartha and Kirti Kulhari are officially a couple now!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, January 2, the 40-year-old Indian actress sparked a frenzy among fans by confirming her relationship with her Four More Shots Please co-star.
“A picture is worth a thousand words… #happynewyear happy2026 everyone,” read the caption.
Accompanying the statement was a heartwarming video montage, featuring the lovebirds’ adorable moments together, including a car selfie, glimpses from their trips, cozy moments inside a lift, and a photo that showed the actress kissing Rajeev’s head.
The Pink actress wrapped up the clip with a heart-and-arrow doodle on a window.
Fans’ reactions:
Kirti Kulhari’s major move ignited fan frenzy, who swarmed the comments expressing their thrill and excitement.
“Ohhhh my gooooooooood you guys are dating. Wow beautiful pair,” gushed a first.
Another revealed, “Not gonna lie you two were my fav characters so I ABSOLUTELY love this.”
“New couple in town. You guys looks adorable, sending love n hugs,” a third sweetly penned.
Meanwhile, a fourth added, “This can't get better. two favorites are one now.”
About Kirti Kulhari:
Kirti Kulhari, born on May 30, 1985, is an Indian actress who made her debut with the film Khichdi.
In 2021, the Mission Mangal actress announced her split from Saahil Sehgal, her husband of more than four years.
“A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of ‘being with somebody,’ because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about,” she wrote on Instagram.
The actress ignited dating rumors with Rajeev Siddhartha last year by posting several photos with him.