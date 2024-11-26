Entertainment

Megan Fox makes first public appearance with bump after pregnancy news

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted at the GQ Men of the Year 2024 party a few weeks back

  • by Web Desk
  • November 26, 2024
Megan Fox has made first public appearance flaunting her baby bump after pregnancy announcement.

On Monday, November 25, the Expendables 4 star walked around The Grove in Los Angeles in a full-length completely sheer maroon dress.

She donned a Camila Coelho outfit with a matching Ducie Corrin Leather Trench Coat, as per news release shared with Parade.

Fox also wore a matching bikini underneath for coverage and black Tony Bianco peep-toe heels.

During her fashion trip, the mother-to-be visited the FWRD & REVOLVE Holiday Shop.

Earlier this month, she announced expecting a a child with Machine Gun Kelly after experiencing miscarriage in November 2023.

Credits: BACKGRID
According to TMZ, Fox and MGK were spotted at the GQ Men of the Year 2024 party on November 14, 2024.

A source close to the couple previously told Daily Mail, “They are both thrilled and excited to be parents together.”

In addition to expecting her first baby with the singer, Fox shares three children with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, named Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

Meanwhile, MGK is also a father to daughter Casie, 15, whom he shares with his ex-partner Emma Cannon.

Notably, the lovebirds went public about their relationship on June 17, 2020.

