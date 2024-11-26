Brad Pitt’s Thanksgiving plan with girlfriend Ines de Ramon gets revealed

Brad Pitt has some intimate Thanksgiving plans for his girlfriend Ines de Ramon.
Some reports suggested that the romantic couple "will be spending Thanksgiving together and want to be cozy with their families."
A source told PEOPLE, "They both love to cook and will be cooking together for everyone.”
Their adorable holiday plans came two weeks after Pitt, 60, and de Ramon, 34, stepped out for a date night at Leonardo DiCaprio's 50th birthday celebration at the Titanic actor's home in Los Angeles.
Another insider noted at that time,"Brad was in the front patio of the party the entire night. He was in a great mood, was super social and greeting everyone. He and Ines arrived together but did their own thing."
Pitt started dating de Ramon in 2022 and they started living together since February 2024.
Recently, the jewellery designer also showed up to support Brad during his latest movie, Wolfs, promotion.
They also made their red carpet debut when they travelled together to Venice, Italy, for the 2024 Venice Film Festival.