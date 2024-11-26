Entertainment

Zach Bryan loses his cool after object thrown at him mid-performance

The 'Pink Skies' singer furiously reacted after a fan threw object at him during concert

  November 26, 2024

Zach Bryan does not tolerate “shit thrown” during his concerts!

Over the weekend, the I Remember Everything singer performed a concert at the Tacoma Dome in Washington, during which a fan threw an object onstage, making Bryan furious.

In a video shared by Country Central on Instagram, someone tossed an unidentified object at the Pink Skies singer that hit his guitarist who was standing beside him.

The act was enough to make Zach Bryan lose his cool as he stopped the performance and called out the fan, scolding them before threatening to kick them out of the show.

Picking up the object, the country singer sent a glaring look in the direction from where it was thrown before moving towards the mic to confront them.

“Who threw this? Who was it? Does anyone know?” asked Zach Bryan holding up the item.

He repeatedly asked the same question for 3-4 times, and when failed to know who it was, the Something in the Orange singer angrily warned, “Don’t throw s--- at concerts, huh?”

“And if you guys do know who threw it, you need to get ‘em outta here, if we ever find out who did it,” he added.

Zach Bryan has also recently began making headlines for his messy breakup with ex-girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry, who has made several allegations against the singer.

