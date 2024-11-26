Entertainment

Leslie Hernandez: Everything to know about famous influencer

Leslie Hernandez and her boyfriend Ryan Paiz share two daughters Bellamy Rose and Arya

  • November 26, 2024
Leslie Hernandez, who was born on April 1, 1999 in California, became famous after posting home remodelling videos on social media.

She has earned 495k followers on Instagram in no time, thanks to her relationship with Ryan Johnston Piaz.

The mother of two has been seen in the videos of Ryan's YouTube channel Through Our Eyes.

She was spotted in the "THE REVEAL YOU'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR!!!" video, which showed the odyssey of her relationship.

Now let’s deep dive into the most asked questions about Leslie Hernandez.

How tall is Leslie Hernandez?

Leslie Hernandez is 5' 3" tall and 25-year old.

The social media influencer grew up playing all kinds of sports as well as acting and modelling in San Diego.

Are Ryan Paiz and Leslie still together?

Ryan Paiz, whose full name is Ryan Johnston Piaz, and Leslie Hernandez are still together.

Earlier this rumours started circulating on social media that they broke up but in September 2024 Lesli posted a viral couple trend clip on her social media


She captioned the Instagram post, “Was not expecting that..”

The romantic couple share two kids, Bellamy Rose and Arya.

