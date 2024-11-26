Google Maps directed 3 men to death after guiding them off incomplete bridge

Three men died in the Indian city of Bareilly after Google Maps directed them to drive down an under-construction bridge.
According to Hindustan Times, the police officials in Dataganj, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested four engineers of the public works department and an unnamed official of Google Maps in connection with the tragic death of three men whose car rolled over an incomplete bridge over the weekend.
Budaun district magistrate Nidhi Srivastava told PTI, "Apart from corrective measures at the site, an FIR under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS has been registered against 2 assistant engineers and 2 junior engineers of PWD and unknown persons."
A severely damaged car was found on the riverbank below the half-completed bridge, along with the three dead bodies inside.
The incident took place on the border of Bareilly and Budaun when 30-year-old brothers Nitin and Ajit, from Farrukhabad district, and 40-year-old Amit, from the Mainpuri district, were heading towards Bareilly from Noida to Bareilly to attend a wedding.
Moreover, a Google spokesperson has expressed condolences to the families of the victims, saying, “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families. We're working closely with the authorities and providing our support to investigate the issue."
Furthermore, the Faridpur Circle officer Ashutosh Shivam stated that the bridge was destroyed last year in a flood, which is why there were no safety barriers or warning signs to alert drivers.