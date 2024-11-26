Is Blippi getting a new face? Stevin John hints at fresh addition

Blippi creator Stevin John has some big plans regarding the character!
Taking to the official Instagram handle of Blippi on Monday, November 25, the famous American YouTuber, who introduced children to the beloved character, shared an exciting video in which he presented a new actor who will soon be joining the show’s cast.
“Get to know Blippi (and Blippi!) in this fun, behind-the-scenes interview with Clayton & Ben!” he captioned.
The entertainer continued to pen, “They’re both so excited to bring you new, adventure-filled episodes packed with play and curiosity.”
As some of the fans may already know that Blippi, the iconic animated character, is played by two actors, John and Clayton Grimm, and as the show keeps on reaching new heights, the demand for more episodes is also increasing, making John feel the need to introduce a new face.
New Blippi:
In 2024, Stevin John announced that he will be introducing one more actor, Ben Mayer, to be new Blippi.
Mayer is playing Blippi in a fresh series titled Blippi’s Vroom Vroom Vehicle Show, whose first episode premiered on November 16, 2024. New episodes for the latest show will be dropped every week, while the series will focus on vehicles such as cars, planes, trucks, etc.
Cast of Blippi:
The cast of Blippi includes Stevin John, Clayton Grimm, and Ben Mayer as Blippi, Kaitlin Becker and Cashae Monya as Meekah, Michael Deni as Orson, Shawn Johnson as herself, and Candice Moll as Mary.
Blippi’s cast also stars Jeff Automo as Park Ranger Asher, Sawyer Holt as Park Ranger Wyatt, Emily Calandrelli as herself, and Brittany Ann Cormack as Seamstress.
Stevin John Net Worth:
Stevin John’s Blippi net worth is estimated to be around $120 million as per Business2Community.