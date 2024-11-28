Top 10 Thanksgiving movies for an unforgettable family holiday

As the Thanksgiving countdown finally wraps up, it’s time to feast on turkey and enjoy movie night with family!
The holiday season, which officially kicked off in November, is the perfect time of the year to make some special memories with family, and nothing could be better than watching movies together.
From Black Friday, Friendsgiving, to Free Birds, A Family Thanksgiving, we have a whole list of films curated for every age for this holiday season to bring nothing but smiles on your faces.
Top 10 Thanksgiving Movies:
Here’s the list of 10 must-watch movies this Thanksgiving.
1- The Humans:
The Humans is a psychological drama film that follows the story of Erik Blake, who gathers three generations of his Pennsylvania family at his daughter’s apartment to spend Thanksgiving together.
However, as darkness continues to grow, eerie things start to haunt the family, making their deepest fears laid bare.
Jayne Houdyshell, Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, and June Squibb starring The Humans was released November 24, 2021.
2- Black Friday:
On Thanksgiving night, as All-Mart employees begin preparing the store for Black Friday sale, a parasitic organism attacks one of the employees, Monty, creating a chaos in the store as infection begins to spread by the fast-mutating organism.
Black Friday, released on September 24, 2021, features an ensemble cast that includes Devon Sawa, Ivana Baquero, Ryan Lee, Stephen Peck, Michael Jai White, and Bruce Campbell.
3- Friendsgiving:
Friendsgiving is the tale of Molly and Abbey, who even after planning to spend a quiet Thanksgiving, end up hosting a huge feast for their friends, making Thanksgiving a Friendsgiving.
Released on October 23, 2020, the comedy-drama film features Malin Åkerman and Kat Dennings in main roles.
4- Krisha:
A 60-year-old addict, Krisha, who after years long history of addiction, tries reconciling with her family and son, Trey, only to find out that her child does not want to live with her and is more attached to her sister, who raised him.
Krisha’s ensemble cast includes Krisha Fairchild, Robyn Fairchild, Trey Edward Shults, and Bill Wise.
The psychological drama film hit cinemas on March 18, 2016.
5- Hollidaysburg:
Hollidaysburg features four former high school pals reuniting in their hometown during first Thanksgiving break from college.
However, things turn out to be odd as they discover how much things have changed.
The coming-of-age comedy-drama film stars Rachel Keller, Tobin Mitnick, Claire Chapelli, and Tristan Erwin in main roles. The movie was released on September 19, 2014.
6- Kristy:
Kristy is a horror thriller film that focuses on the story of a college girl who decides to stay on campus during the Thanksgiving break.
However, the young girl, unaware of the dangers, finds herself amidst a cult group of ritual killers.
Released on August 7, 2014, Kristy features Haley Bennett, Cris Coy, Mike Seal, Lucius Falick, and Ashley Greene, in lead roles.
7- Free Birds:
Free Birds revolves around the story of two turkeys, who discover a time machine.
Even though they disliking each other, the duo decides to leave their differences aside and team up to travel to the first thanksgiving in 1621 to withdraw turkeys from the Thanksgiving menu.
Released on November 3, 2013, Free Birds stars Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson, and Amy Poehler, in main roles.
8- Prisoners:
Prisoners is a thriller film that follows the story of two young girls, Anna Dover and Joy Birch, who get abducted while playing on a parked RV after a Thanksgiving dinner with their families in Conyers, Pennsylvania.
When the police take longer than expected to track the girls, Anna’s father Keller Dover takes things into his hands and decides to search his daughter and her friend himself, making him put his life on risk.
The film stars Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo, and Paul Dano. Prisoners was released on August 20, 2013.
9- A Family Thanksgiving:
A Family Thanksgiving focuses on an ambitious attorney, Claudia, who wants nothing but success in her life, for which she keeps neglecting her family.
The lawyer then encounters a mysterious woman, Gina, who, to teach Claudia the importance of family, takes her into an alternative world where she happily lives as a low-profile mother of two.
Released on November 6, 2010, A Family Thanksgiving stars Daphne Zuniga, Gina Holden, and Faye Dunaway in lead roles.
10- Pieces of April:
The comedy-drama film, Piece of April, revolves around April Burns, the eldest daughter in a highly dysfunctional family, who is quirky and rebellious by nature and lives in an NYC apartment with her boyfriend.
After finding out that her mother will die soon, April invites her mom and the rest of estranged family for a Thanksgiving dinner.
Piece of April, released on October 17, 2003, features Katie Holmes, Derek Luke, Sean Hayes, Alison Pill, Oliver Platt, and Patricia Clarkson in the movie.
Have a splendid Thanksgiving!