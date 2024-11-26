Entertainment

Taylor Swift cleverly sneaks out of LA hotspot to dodge crowds: WATCH

The Eras Tour starlet, Taylor Swift, and her girl pals avoided frenzy with a hilariously smart move

  • November 26, 2024

There’s no one better than Taylor Swift when it comes to make witty decisions!

On Sunday, a now-viral video, which was shared on TikTok by one of the Swifties, began making rounds on the internet which recorded the Eras Tour hitmaker, 34, with her pals making a discreet exit from an LA hotspot after dining together in order to avoid crowds.

“Rarest footage I ever taken when I was at a restaurant!” the fan captioned alongside the video.

The video was from the Blank Space singer's January outing with Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell at Spago in Beverly Hills, California, reported Page Six.

Swift and her girl gang made a clever attempt to evade paparazzi and crowds by sneaking out through the backdoor of the restaurant’s kitchen.

In the video, three men were seen awaiting Taylor Swift and her pals to accommodate them exiting the restaurant and escort them out of the Wolfgang Puck bistro.

“Thank you so much!” expressed the Cruel Summer crooner as she waved goodbye to the employees present in the kitchen.

Following Swift were Brittany Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback’s wife, and Lyndsay Bell, the better half of Chiefs’ tight-end Blake Bell.

On the professional front, Taylor Swift has three last concerts left of her thrilling Eras Tour which she will perform at BC Place, Vancouver, from December 6 to 8, 2024.

