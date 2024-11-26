Entertainment

Netflix teases thrilling update about ‘Squid Game’ season 2

‘Squid Game’ season 2 is slated to premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 26, 2024

Netflix teases thrilling update about ‘Squid Game’ season 2


Netflix has an exciting update to share about the highly anticipate Squid Game season 2!

On Monday, November 25, the American OTT video streaming platform shared a thrilling video teaser of the season 2 trailer on its Instagram handle, sparking a buzz of excitement among fans.

“pov you're inside squid game,” captioned Netflix.

Dropping the trailer release date, the caption read, “SEASON 2 TRAILER TOMORROW.”

Up till now, the video streaming giant has released two teasers of the upcoming sequel of 2021 survival thriller horror TV series, Squid Game, with the last teaser been released 3 weeks back.

The thrilling teaser of the trailer showcased someone behind the camera walking through the set of Squid Game, giving hints about what games may be played in the forthcoming season.

While one game is speculated to be an escape-horror game called, Backrooms Game, another appeared to be something related to a merry-go-round carousel.

The excited fans jumped into the comment section to share their wild guesses.

“SQUID GAME BACKROOMS??!!” speculated many.

One guessed, “the carousel game?”

“This was so eerie but I can’t stop watching,” expressed a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth excitedly penned, “This season 2 will be so cool!”

To note, Squid Game season 2 is slated to premiere on December 26, 2024.

