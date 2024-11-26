Hollywood celebrities who died in 2024: From Liam Payne to Quincy Jones

The year 2024 saw the passing of several beloved stars in the entertainment industry who left an indelible mark on the world of film, music and television.
Among them were A-list celebrities including Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction – Shannen Doherty, 90210 and Beverly Hills alum – Dame Maggie Smith, known for her role in Harry Potter movies.
As the year comes to an end, let's take a moment to pay tribute and honour the beloved individuals whose contributions enriched the cinematic landscape.
Liam Payne:
Liam Payne, who passed away at the age of 31 in a tragic incident, has left a timeless legacy behind him.
The Strip That Down singer was one of the member of a wildly popular boy band, One Direction, from 2010 to 2016.
He died on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Shannen Doherty:
Shannen Doherty died after years of living with cancer at the age of 53.
She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, which got cured, but returned two years later.
Shannen rose to fame for playing a character named Brenda Walsh in the original Beverly Hills, 90210, which premiered in October 1990.
The renowned actress left the film industry mourning on July 13, 2024.
Tony Todd:
Tony Todd took his last breathe at his home in Marina Del Rey, California, on November 6, 2024.
The veteran actor starred in 00 movies and television shows over the course of his long career before passing away at the age of 69.
His horror credits include the 1990 remake of Night of the Living Dead, The Crow, and the Final Destination movies.
Maggie Smith Dame:
Dame Maggie Smith, was famous for her roles in in both comedic and dramatic shows, died at the age 89 on September 27, 2024.
The British actress’s stellar acting career includes Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey.
She received two Oscars, one for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1970 and the other for California Suite in 1979.
Quincy Jones:
Quincy Jones had a remarkable career in the music world before he died at his home in Los Angeles on November 3, 2024.
The late artist is survived by his seven children: Rashida Jones, Kidada Jones, Kenya Kinski-Jones, Quincy Jones III, Jolie Jones Levine, Martina Jones, and Rachel Jones.
His hit tracks includes We Are The World, Off The Wall, Bad and Thriller.
Richard Simmons:
Richard Simmons, an American fitness instructor and television personality, passed away at his Los Angeles home after his birthday on Saturday, July 13, 2024.
Simmons rose to fame in the 1970s and 80s with his workout videos; as per his website, “By delivering a serious message with his trademark humor, he has helped millions of overweight men and women lose more than 3,000,000 pounds.”
According to his family, the late star died from complications of a fall and heart disease.
Johnny Wactor:
Johnny Wactor left the television industry mourning after he passed away at the age of 37 on May 25, 2024.
He rose to fame after playing Brando Corbin in General Hospital.
The late star died following a fatal shooting in Los Angeles.
‘Peaky Blinders’ icon Stephanie Collie:
Peaky Blinders' costume designer Stephanie Collie, who was responsible for the show’s cult classic looks, passed away at the age of 61 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer six months ago.
The late icon died on October 26,2024, after a year of her husband Hubert Taczanowski’s demise.
Collie was remembered by the star cast of the BBC hit series including Cillian Murphy.
Gena Rowlands:
Gena Rowlands, who was famous for her characters in The Notebook, A Woman Under the Influence, and Gloria, died at age 94.
On August 14, 2024, the veteran actress passed away surrounded by her family, including her husband Robert and daughter Alexandra, at her California home.
Donald Sutherland:
Donald Sutherland left the film industry mourning after he passed away at age 88 in Miami on June 20, 2024.
He was known for his role in The Hunger Games, Ordinary People and more films characters.