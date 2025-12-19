Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Ferrari reveals launch date for 2026 Formula 1 car

  • By Hania Jamil
Scuderia Ferrari have confirmed the launch date of their car for the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The team shared that its 2026 car will be unveiled on January 23, just three days before the opening pre-season test of the campaign, which begins on January 26.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be taking part in the event set to take place at Fiorano, as the yet-to-be-named car is introduced to the world.

The announcement by the Ferrari team coincides with that of Haas and Alpine, who have also set aside January 23 for the unveiling of their respective 2026 cars.

As of now, Williams, McLaren and Mercedes have not revealed the launch date for 2026.

Previously, F1 team owner Giancarlo Minardi questioned the honesty of Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur after his admission about the development of the SF-25 challenger.

Minardi pointed at the measure of public statements the French motorsport chief offers, citing dishonesty in his words.

He said that Vasseur had suggested that development was ongoing on the team's 2025 car, but towards the end of the campaign, revealed the Maranello-based outfit had stopped its development as early as April.

