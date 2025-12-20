Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Fans face fines despite Netflix subscription

The highly anticipated clash between Anthony Joshua and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is shaping up to be among this year's biggest boxing spectacles.
However, British viewers watching without a valid TV licence could be hit with a substantial fine.
According to Express, Joshua-Paul showdown will be streamed exclusively on Netflix in Britain and the viewers did not want to pay an additional pay-per-view charge beyond their subscription could face a fine for tuning in.
Despite the fight being streamed on Netflix without requiring a PPV fee, UK audiences must still possess a TV licence to watch the high-profile bout live.
This requirement exists because holding a licence is compulsory for viewing any live broadcast, regardless of the platform, according to the TV licensing website.
The guidance states, "You need to be covered by a TV licence to watch live on streaming services - such as ITVX, Channel 4, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Now, Sky Go, YouTube, and Netflix.”
"You don't need a TV Licence if you never watch live on any channel, pay TV service or streaming service, or use BBC iPlayer. Streaming is watching TV using the internet instead of downloading a file to your device and watching it later," it added.
Notably, a TV licence is equally necessary for viewing live streams on YouTube.