Rory McIlroy teases 'ambitious' future plans after historic 2025 season

Sports Personality of the Year Rory Mcllroy has big plans for the future!
After a historic 2025, which included winning the Masters and completing the career Grand Slam, Mcllroy said he still has many goals he wants to achieve.
In April, he became only the sixth male golfer ever to complete the career grand Slam by winning the Masters, joining an elite club alongside Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
"I don't know what I'm going to do in 2026 to top it but I'm going to try. I've got a nice little bit of time off over Christmas and New Year and I think that's the time to maybe put the highlights on and watch it back and reflect," McIlroy told BBC Sport NI.
The player continued, "It's been an incredible 12 months and I want to enjoy everything that I've done, but at the same time, this isn't it for me - I have got a lot more I want to achieve."
This year, Mcllroy also helped Europe win the Ryder Cup on American soil for the first time since 2012 and claimed his seventh Race to Dubai tittle which was also his fourth consecutive victory.
Asked whether he is eyeing Montgomerie’s mark in 2026, McIlroy said, "I'd love to give that a go. I still feel like I have a good few years in me. Knock on wood I've been injury-free. I've been on tour for half my life - 18 years - but I still feel the enthusiasm for the game."
The full list of BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025 award winners are:
* BBC Sports Personality of the Year – Rory McIlroy
* World Sport Star of the Year – Armand Duplantis
* Helen Rollason award – Sergio Aguiar and David Stancombe
* Young Sports Personality of the Year – Michelle Agyemang
* Coach of the Year – Sarina Wiegman
* Team of the Year – European Ryder Cup Team
* Lifetime Achievement award – Thierry Henry