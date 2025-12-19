Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off jaw-dropping shredded physique at 40

Ronaldo is preparing himself for the 2026 World Cup, which will likely be his last

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is approaching his 41sth birthday gave his fans an up-close look at his incredible fitness and toned physique.

Ronaldo is not only a football star known for his exceptional skills on the field but he is also famous for his strict fitness regimen.

His dedication is evident in a recent photo shared on social media, showing a body that doesn't have an ounce of fat.

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, December 19, the Portuguese star shared a striking photo after stepping out of the sauna, proudly flaunting his shredded figure to millions of fans.


The photo showed Ronaldo’s muscular legs with visible veins and his sharply defined abs.

The 40-year-old players has already extended his career with the Saudi club which will kept him playing until 2027.

Ronaldo, who is preparing himself for the 2026 World Cup, which will likely be his last is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals.

Earlier when asked if the 2026 World Cup would be his last, he replied, "Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old and I think it will be the moment, and in a big competition."

Besides this, fans were recently left in suspense after Vin Diesel announced that Ronaldo will appear in next Fast and Furious movie and his role has already been planned.

