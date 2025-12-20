Sports
Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor Misfits Boxing: What’s prize money?

Andrew Tate and Chase DeMoor will clash for the Misfits heavyweight title in Dubai days before Christmas.

The former Too Hot to Handle star, DeMoor is set for his seventh fight this year after winning the coveted gold strap in November 2024 and successfully defending the title twice, The Mirror reported.

Meanwhile, the "Cobra" is a former kickboxing world champion, but was forced to cut his career short due to injuries.

Over the last few years, the controversial influencer has hinted at a return to action, posting several training clips to his millions of followers on social media.

The 39-year-old is seemingly set for life financially due to his glittering business portfolio and investments, but a return to combat sports will only see him increase his net worth.

While an official figure regarding Tate's purse for his fight with the reigning heavyweight champion has yet to be revealed but it is believe that he will ake home millions from the Dubai fight.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Misfits CEO Tate, who still faces criminal charges, including for rape in the UK, which he denies, has an estimated net worth of $20million.

Last year, when speaking on Andrew Pompliano's crypto-centric podcast, the 'Cobra' claimed that he turned $600,000 (£449,000) into $12m (£8.9m) by investing in Bitcoin.

In the same year revealed to his followers that he made over $85m (£63.6m) by trading on PancakeSwap.

Tate and Demoor fight is all set to take place on Sunday, December 21, at 2:30 am in Dubai (10:30 pm UK time).

