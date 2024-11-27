Sports

Mikel Arteta credits key Arsenal player for 5-1 win against Sporting

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Mikel Arteta has appreciated a key player of his club in the latest match against Sporting CP in the Champions League.

The manager said Thomas Partey performance played a significant role in Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Sporting CP.

On Thursday, Arteta said in post-match interview, “I think it’s one of the best performances I have seen from him, especially the way he’s dominated the game so that’s the level he can play, he’s progressing. This year he’s been so consistent as well because he always has a role, that’s a big thing, he’s a massive player for us.”

Arsenal cruised to victory, playing to a 3-0 halftime lead through goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Magalhaes.

He added, “For sure, the performance was there a few times and when we have played big teams, when we have played PSG, we were exceptional, again, when we played Bayern we were exceptional and some mistakes cost us.”

“It’s true, we are still managing certain players but their level is rising. I have no doubt we have the right ability, we are going to be a really good side,” Arteta noted.

Despite Gonçalo Inacio's second-half strike for Sporting, Liverpool sealed the win with additional goals from Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard.

