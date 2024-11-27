Nick Jonas receives shoutout from wife Priyanka Chopra on new endeavour 

Priyanka Chopra cannot stop rooting for her husband Nick Jonas!
Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, the Baywatch actress reposted a poster of Nick’s latest movie titled The Good Half.
The global sensation tagged her husband and Hulu on the post, making everyone aware that the movie is set to stream on the OTT platforms.
Months ago, when the trailer of the movie was dropped, PeeCee took to her social media page to gush over the efforts of the team, who made this journey possible.
“Cannot wait for you all to experience this beautiful, poignant, touching movie with incredible performances. I may or may not be slightly biased, but @nickjonas, you are phenomenal in this one. The Good Half coming to theatres near you on August 16!”she penned.
For the unversed, The Good Half, an American-drama film marks the first leading role of Nick Jonas.
The Good Half was premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 8, 2023 and was released in the United States on July 23, 2024.
As for the superstar Priyanka Chopra, she wrapped up shooting for the second season of Citadel.