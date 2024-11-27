Trending

Karan Johar reacts to 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' re-release after 20 years

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' re-released in cinemas on November 15, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Indian filmmaker Karan Johar is basking in the success of the Kal Ho Naa Ho re-release. 

Taking to his Instagram stories, the acclaimed filmmaker shared two fan videos of hooting and getting excited while watching the film inside the theatre.

The clip encapsulated the overwhelming response as the viewers weeped, blushed and danced to the hook steps of the song from the film.

Sharing one video, Karan expressed his joy and penned, “The magic continues… in cinemas."

In another post he also shared a fan from the screen, who radiated intense enthusiasm at watching the film again after years and wrote, “PVR decided to re-release Kal Ho Naa Ho after 21 years, and the decibel levels are high. The movie of our generation deserves all this love."

"This makes me so happy," the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director showcased pride over the film and the responses in the caption. 

To note, Kal Ho Naa Ho starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in significant roles.

The movie explores the themes of love friendship, loss, family values, humour and living life to the fullest.

For the unversed, Kal Ho Naa Ho which re-released in cinemas on November 15, 2024, earning 3.45 crore in 11 days. 

