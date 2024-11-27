Trending

Athiya Shetty flaunts pregnancy glow in ethnic outfit: Photos

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty is expecting her first child with KL Rahul

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Athiya Shetty flaunts her pregnancy glow in ethnic outfit
Athiya Shetty flaunts her pregnancy glow in ethnic outfit 

Athiya Shetty, the beloved daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, looked stunning in a white ethnic outfit amidst her pregnancy.

The Hero actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a couple of pictures in her most recent desi look.

In the first picture, the mom-to-be looked drop dead gorgeous, looking straight into the camera while facing away in the other direction and the second shot happened to be somewhat similar.

Athiya Shetty flaunts pregnancy glow in ethnic outfit: Photos

She wore a white full-sleeved kurta with heavy embroidery and draped a matching dupatta around her complementing her look with golden earrings and a bracelet.

Her makeup looked effortlessly flawless and her hair was styled in a sleek bun.

While she leaned on a railing of the venue, a slight hint of her baby bump was also visible.

To note, her husband KL Rahul, is currently in Australia, playing for India in the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which hit a valuable 77 runs in the second innings of the First test match at the Opus stadium in Perth.

On November 8, 2024 Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared their pregnancy announcement in a joint post on Instagram, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025.”

