Ben Stokes breaks silence on shock decision to withdraw from IPL 2025 mega auction

English captain Ben Stokes reveals the reason behind skipping the 2025 Indian Premier League

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
England test captain Ben Stokes speaks out on the reason behind skipping the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

According to Express, the all-rounder revealed that he will not play IPL this next year to focus on his international commitments and to prolong his career in the national team.

Stokes told BBC Test match special, “There’s just so much cricket. There’s no hiding behind the fact that I’m at the back end of my career. I obviously want to play as long as I possibly can. Looking after my body and looking after myself as much as I can is key to that, prioritising games and when I do play.”

“Obviously, I’m in South Africa this year (with MI Cape Town in the SA20), so it’s about looking at what I’ve got ahead and making the decision that I think is right for me to be able to prolong my career as long as possible. I want to be wearing this England shirt for as long as I can,” he continued.

Furthermore, the mega auction for the 18th edition of the IPL took place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, whereas the tournament would be played in India from March to May 2025.

