Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take big decision amid 'separation'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly made a final call on their future in the US as deportation looms under Trump's administration.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been residing in Montecito, California since 2020 have decided to not move from the US, in fact the couple is gearing to fight any deportation attempts.
A well-placed source revealed, “There are no plans [for the Sussexes] to move from the US.”
"Harry and Meghan feel at home in California, and they won’t be leaving there without a fight," they added.
The insider went on to explain, "They have a very good legal team, and they have a lot of support behind them to ensure that they will be able to remain in the United States."
For the unversed, Prince Harry's US immigration status is under scrutiny due to his candid admissions about past drug use in his memoir, Spare.
The 40-year-old royal's revelations about using cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelic mushrooms have raised concerns that his visa application could have been denied.
In addition to this, newly elected US president Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of deporting Harry due to issues surrounding his US visa status.
“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own,” the president-elect stated at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February.
Recent reports suggested that Trump’s unexpected victory earlier this month had “sent the Sussexes into a spin” due to the previous comments he made about expelling Harry from America.
However, according to the insider, “Harry and Meghan are not fazed by the comments Trump made because they believe they have done everything correctly.”
This update comes amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "professional" separation.