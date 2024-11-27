Who took the season 33 Mirrorball Trophy of 'Dancing with the Stars'?

The Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars has finally come to its end with Joey and Jenna waltzing away with the coveted Mirrorball Trophy after weeks of breathtaking performances.
On November 26, the dance show revealed the winner's name after 8 weeks of fierce competition.
Actor Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Olympic rugby players Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, former NFL player Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, and Bachelorette Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson all went into the final wanting to win the exciting competition.
Ultimately, it was revealed that Danny and Witney stood in fifth position, Stephen and Rylee got fourth, and Chandler and Brandon finished third.
In the end, the last two contestants of the show were Jenna and Joey and Ilona and Alan.
"It means everything, this whole experience has been unbelievable," Joey said after his win. "Thank you for bearing with us. I tried my best, I promise!"
The couples performed a Freestyle with additional dancers along with a redemption dance.
Joey and Jenna went back to a Cha Cha for their redemption dance, while Danny and Witney did a Tango.
Stephen and Rylee also choose to do a Quickstep.
Both Chandler and Brandon and Ilona and Alan opted for a Jive for their Judges’ Redemption number.
But at the end of the electrifying performances, Joey and Jenna took the lead following their redemption dance and a 29/30 on their freestyle.
To note, Dancing with the Stars is streaming on Hulu.