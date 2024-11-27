Kelly Clarkson gives HUGE love life update two years after divorce

Kelly Clarkson finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2022, and since then she has been focusing on her career and raising her two children.
However, the singer recently gave surprising update on her dating life two years after divorce.
While speaking at KOST 103.5., Clarkson revealed that her two children River and Remington, whom she shares with her ex-husband, have strong feelings about her dating life.
"They constantly bring it up, 'Please, we don't want you with anybody else.’ They're young. It's hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad,” she said of her kids.
Clarkson further jokingly added, "I have expressed like, 'Hey, I love you guys but Mommy needs lovings too.'"
However, the host revealed that she's not looking for anything serious right now.
"I've got a lot on my plate. I'm a magnet for people who are really all-in right off the bat," she added.
Clarkson went on to clarify, “t's not that I'm the type to go and kiss a bunch of people, I just don't - I'm very noncommittal at the moment."
Kelly Clarkson welcomed daughter River in 2014 and son Remy in 2016 with ex-husband.