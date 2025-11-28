Entertainment

North West throws another shade at mom Kim Kardashian’s outfits

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian daughter didn’t hold back on mom's fashion choices

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
North West throws another shade at mom Kim Kardashian’s outfits
North West throws another shade at mom Kim Kardashian’s outfits

North West has revived her playful criticism of Kim Kardashian’s style, telling her mom that “people hate” her outfits in her latest fashion jab.

The Skims founder’s 12-year-old daughter North West didn’t hold back on this week’s episode of The Kardashians, telling her mom that “people hate” her outfits “every year.”

Despite the harsh critique, Kardashian, 45, took it in stride as the episode followed her getting ready for the 2025 Met Gala.

“'Last night, North came in my room. She gave me the cutest little balloon that says, 'Good Luck,' and some flowers,” Kardashian told an off-camera producer while getting her hair and makeup done.

The show cut to the night before, catching Kardashian unwinding on her hotel bed just as North stepped in with a bouquet of flowers.

“Oh, my gosh! Where did you get these? You know what? This made my day,” Kardashian told her daughter.

Kardashian confessed she feared an issue with her Chrome Hearts leather dress and the reaction it might spark, making her want to bail on the event.

North told her mom, “What's the worst that could happen? People hate on your outfit? They do that every year.”

“You just have to go - that's it,” North concluded, while Kardashian appeared to be relieved, saying, “You're my motivating factor.”

Earlier, Kim Kardashian told Vogue that North was “a big critiquer” of her dressing but that her daughter is 'pretty good' with voicing her opinions.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez turns chef, roasts giant turkey for lavish Thanksgiving feast

Jennifer Lopez turns chef, roasts giant turkey for lavish Thanksgiving feast
The ‘Birthday’ crooner Jennifer Lopez offers captivating peeks into her 2025 Thanksgiving celebrations

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz enjoy intimate stroll in Rome during new outing

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz enjoy intimate stroll in Rome during new outing
Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles first sparked dating buzz in August with their flirty Rome outing

Katy Perry’s Thanksgiving hat leaves the internet drooling: ‘Bon Appetit’

Katy Perry’s Thanksgiving hat leaves the internet drooling: ‘Bon Appetit’
Katy Perry tempts fans with unique Thanksgiving wish on Instagram

Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' humble Thanksgiving meal in prison

Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' humble Thanksgiving meal in prison
The Bad Boy Records founder spent Thanksgiving behind bars at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey

Selena Gomez drops cozy first Thanksgiving snaps with Benny Blanco after wedding

Selena Gomez drops cozy first Thanksgiving snaps with Benny Blanco after wedding
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez celebrate their first Thanksgiving after tying the knot this year

Justin Bieber enjoys cuddly Thanksgiving with Hailey after Selena Gomez drama

Justin Bieber enjoys cuddly Thanksgiving with Hailey after Selena Gomez drama
The ‘Sorry’ singer recently sparked buzz by singing about ex Selena Gomez in unreleased song after snubbing wife Hailey Bieber’s birthday

Taylor Swift sits out Travis Kelce’s Thanksgiving clash with Cowboys

Taylor Swift sits out Travis Kelce’s Thanksgiving clash with Cowboys
Taylor Swift missed Travis Kelce game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Eminem’s grandson Elliot gets front-row thrill at surprise NFL halftime show

Eminem’s grandson Elliot gets front-row thrill at surprise NFL halftime show
Hailie Jade Scott shared an adorable video of her son watching his grandpa Eminem perform live

Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman watch Reynolds–Baldoni blowup over Blake Lively claims

Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman watch Reynolds–Baldoni blowup over Blake Lively claims
Ryan Reynolds allegedly confronted Justin Baldoni with Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman

Ray J taken into custody after allegedly pulling gun on ex-wife Princess Love

Ray J taken into custody after allegedly pulling gun on ex-wife Princess Love
Ray J was arrested after allegedly threatening his ex-wife Princess Love with a gun during a live-stream

Here's what 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 wants you to listen to

Here's what 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 wants you to listen to
'Running Up That Hill' by Kate Bush, which became a big moment in the last season, re-entered the Global Spotify chart

Are Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spending Thanksgiving together? Here's the truth

Are Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spending Thanksgiving together? Here's the truth
The 'Blank Space' hitmaker and the NFL star spent last year's Thanksgiving at Taylor Swift's house