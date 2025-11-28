North West throws another shade at mom Kim Kardashian’s outfits

North West has revived her playful criticism of Kim Kardashian’s style, telling her mom that “people hate” her outfits in her latest fashion jab.
The Skims founder’s 12-year-old daughter North West didn’t hold back on this week’s episode of The Kardashians, telling her mom that “people hate” her outfits “every year.”
Despite the harsh critique, Kardashian, 45, took it in stride as the episode followed her getting ready for the 2025 Met Gala.
“'Last night, North came in my room. She gave me the cutest little balloon that says, 'Good Luck,' and some flowers,” Kardashian told an off-camera producer while getting her hair and makeup done.
The show cut to the night before, catching Kardashian unwinding on her hotel bed just as North stepped in with a bouquet of flowers.
“Oh, my gosh! Where did you get these? You know what? This made my day,” Kardashian told her daughter.
Kardashian confessed she feared an issue with her Chrome Hearts leather dress and the reaction it might spark, making her want to bail on the event.
North told her mom, “What's the worst that could happen? People hate on your outfit? They do that every year.”
“You just have to go - that's it,” North concluded, while Kardashian appeared to be relieved, saying, “You're my motivating factor.”
Earlier, Kim Kardashian told Vogue that North was “a big critiquer” of her dressing but that her daughter is 'pretty good' with voicing her opinions.