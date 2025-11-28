Noah Schnapp drops bombshell ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 plot twist claim

Noah Schnapp has made a major confession about Stranger Things season 5 plot twist.
The actor, who played the role of Will Byers in the Netflix series since he was 11, revealed that he was unaware of the finale.
In the first volume of of season 5, Will learned just how connected he is to Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and his demogorgons.
However, he was not aware of this major plot twist about his role until the rest of the cast found out.
During a chat with Variety, Noah said, "I remember the scripts being written the year prior, and Shawn Levy and some of the directors not telling me explicitly because they never trust me with any of the information. But they told me, like, ‘Sit tight, be excited, like, there’s some good stuff coming.’”
He continued, “I was like, “Oh, OK, whatever.” We only get the scripts a week or so before the table reads. I read Episode 4 the day of the table read, because I was like, ‘OK, I have to make sure I know my parts a little bit so I don’t sound like an idiot.’”
After finding out about his powers, Noah “wanted to tell everyone I knew. And of course, I had to wait two years for anyone to see it. But: coolest thing ever.”
He starred alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Shannon Purser, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, and David Harbour.
The first volume of Stranger Things finale was released on November 26.