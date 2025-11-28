Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz enjoy intimate stroll in Rome during new outing

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz love game is still going strong!
On Thursday, November 27, Page Six reported that Taylor Swift’s friend and her ex-boyfriend were spotted enjoying a romantic stroll in Rome ahead of Thanksgiving.
In the photos shared by the outlet, the former One Direction star was seen bundled up in warm clothing that included a dark blue t-shirt, a pair of matching pants, layered under a beige trench coat. He also sported a matching beanie and donned black sunglasses.
Walking alongside him with their arms linked was the Big Little Lies actress, who looked stylish in a dark grey shirt, cream-colored pants, and a light grey coat. She also covered her braids with a black scarf tied around her head.
In one of the photos, the lovebirds looked particularly affectionate, with Styles playfully touching Kravitz’s nose while she leaned in and rested her head on his shoulder.
Their PDA-packed outing comes months after they were seen together in September after jetting out of NYC for Rome.
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz ignited romance buzz this August, when they were caught walking arm-in-arm in a flirty Rome outing.
In October, The Sun reported that the lovebirds are taking their love game to a new level, with the Night Changes hitmaker allowing his girlfriend to stay at his London home while working on a forthcoming film.
“They’ve had an amazing summer together and things are only getting more serious between them. Harry and Zoë have a real connection — this is love. It’s a real honeymoon period and they’re barely apart,” an insider told the outlet.