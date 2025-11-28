Cynthia Erivo breaks silence after ‘awful’ Thanksgiving Parade performance

Cynthia Ervio, who recently lost her voice and had to cancel few events for Wicked: For Good promotion, has broken silence after an “awful” Thanksgiving Day Parade performance.
The Wickd actress performed Feeling Good on a small stage in the middle of a street in New York City on Thursday
Shortly after the performance, she took to Instagram and shared a gratitude note for the amazing oppertunity.
The 38-year-old singer penned, "Welcome to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Are we ready? Now, let's have a parade. What an honor to open the parade this year.”
Cynthia added, “Thank you for having me @macys @nbc @peacock. Now time to get back home to celebrate with my family and friends! Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.”
However, some of the netizens weren't satisfied with the performance and gave constructive feedback in the comments section.
A user wrote, “OMG this is one of the most awful performances I’ve seen in my life. She can do so much better im sure.”
Another trolled, “All the attention was clearly given to her wicked press tour. She should’ve practiced the song at least once.”
The other artists to attended the event included EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI.