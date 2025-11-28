Dolly Parton drops uplifting Thanksgiving message amid health concerns  

Dolly Parton has shared an exciting Thanksgiving message after raising severe health concerns.
Taking to Instagram, the 79-year-old American singer-songwriter released a new statement on an auspicious festive occasion with a heartfelt video on Thursday, November 27.
"Wishing you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving," she stated in the caption.
Debunking the deteriorating health rumors, Dolly said in the viral footage, "Well, hey! It’s Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving."
"I am so thankful for all of you and for the memories that we’ve shared through the years. So Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and just know that I will always love you," the 9 to 5 hitmaker noted.
The critically acclaimed songstress initially sparked health concerns after she abruptly postponed her Las Vegas residency in September due to health issues.
At the time, Dolly shared with fans that doctors told her that she "must have a few procedures" done.
"As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!" she remarked.
She continued, "In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see."
For the unversed, Dolly Parton was scheduled to perform six shows between December 4 and 13, 2025, her first extended Las Vegas run in more than three decades under the banner.