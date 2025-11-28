Robert Irwin makes iconic movie debut in ‘Zootopia 2’ after ‘DWTS’ win

After winning the trophy of Dancing with the Stars, Robert Irwin has made a stellar movie debut with Zootopia 2.
The Australian environmental conservationist appeared at the premire of Disney's new animated sequel in Los Angeles alongside his DWTS partner Witney Carson.
During a chat with PEOPLE, he shared, "This is honestly so surreal. The fact that I get to be part of a film that is all about celebrating animals — it's about celebrating the reptiles, the snakes, just as much as the cute and cuddly bunnies and koalas. I just love that."
Robert added, “To play a koala, an animal so close to my heart, means everything.”
His voice is featured in Zootopia 2, alongside an impressive cast of celebrities, including Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman's lead characters Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, as well as Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, Idris Elba, Shakira, Quinta Brunson, Danny Trejo, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, John Leguizamo, Jenny Slate, Ed Sheeran, Michael J. Fox and more.
While talking about getting the role, he told ET, "When I was approached to play a character in Zootopia 2 I was immediately on board, but when they said you're going to play a koala named Robert Furwin, I'm like, 'Mate, it doesn't get better than that.' "
To note, the animated film was released on November 26, 2025.