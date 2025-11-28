Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez turns chef, roasts giant turkey for lavish Thanksgiving feast

The ‘Birthday’ crooner Jennifer Lopez offers captivating peeks into her 2025 Thanksgiving celebrations

  By Sidra Khan
Jennifer Lopez had an exciting day roasting turkey and baking cakes for Thanksgiving!

In a delightful Instagram post shared on Thursday, November 27, the On the Floor hitmaker offered her 247 million fans peeks into her sweet holiday celebrations.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “These are a few of my favorite things…Happy Thanksgiving everybody I hope you all had a beautiful day.”

Meanwhile, a gallery of sweet snaps that accompanied the heartfelt caption, opened with a beautiful photo of the gorgeous actress, holding a large plate of a giant roasted turkey.

The Kiss of the Spider Woman actress looked nothing short of a diva in a stunning white dress, featuring delicate net neck and short puffed sleeves.

Adding a chef’s touch to her look, JLo wore a white apron featuring beautifully embroidered floral designs, while the eye-catching backdrop showing her kitchen and a giant Christmas tree decorated with blinding lights provided an aesthetic appeal to the snap.

Lopez’s carousel of photos also showed her baking chocolate cakes, decorating the Christmas tree, and glimpses of her lavish Thanksgiving feast that included roasted turkey, a variety of pies and cakes, and bottles of wines.

Fans’ reactions:

Jennifer Lopez’s warm Thanksgiving celebrations garnered heartfelt reactions and wishes from her fans.

“Everything looks yummy. So thankful for the light your art brings into my life. Hope you’re having a warm and joyful Thanksgiving,” a first sweetly penned.

Another wished, “Happy Thanksgiving Jennifer,ILYSM.”

“Happy thanksgiving to you & the family,” a third delightfully added.

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez recently graced the big screens with her musical drama film Kiss of the Spider Woman.

