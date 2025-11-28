Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown's ‘Stranger Things’ family praises her mothering abilities

Millie Bobby Brown shines after dopting baby daughter this year with husband Jake Bongiovi

  • By Hafsa Noor
Millie Bobby Brown has received appreciation from Stranger Things co-star Cara Buono for being an amazing mother.

The Enola Holmes actress dopted a baby girl with her husband Jake Bongiovi a few months ago.

Her co-star told You Magazine, "Millie has an old soul and brain. She’s a natural-born mother, she’s amazing; one of the most 'together' people I know and with an incredible work ethic. Millie was a child and no one should ever be treated like that.”

Millie also struggled wit media scrutiniuty, Cara claimed, “It’s outrageous and disgusting that people don’t have anything better to do. I’m protective of Millie – I’m protective of all of them."

The actress, who plays Karen Wheeler in Stranger Things, also got candid about her own fertility issues.

She noted, "I really, really wanted a big family, but I had a lot of fertility issues and several miscarriages during the show. So I always think the universe gave me Stranger Things to be around all these kids, because it came at this time when I was accepting I wouldn’t have more children, and I felt very happy to be their de-facto mum.”

To note, the first volume of Stranger Things season five was released on November 26.

