Katy Perry’s Thanksgiving hat leaves the internet drooling: ‘Bon Appetit’

Katy Perry tempts fans with unique Thanksgiving wish on Instagram

  • By Riba Shaikh
Katy Perry gave her Thanksgiving celebration a fashionista touch this year!

The Dark Horses singer marked Thanksgiving 2025 with an over the top wish to her Instagram followers - leaving them saying the same thing.

Katy shared a video of her showing off an adorable hat decorated with mini Thanksgiving meals, including a giant roasted turkey at the centre, with dessert and other items all around it.

The video kicks off with a focus on the hat before Katy lifts her head up and shows her face.

She then wishes her fans a "hatty thanksgiving" flashing a wide smile.

The Instagram reel which has garnered more than 50k hearts as of now was captioned, "hatty Thanksgiving" with a heart emoji.

Soon after Katy offered a look into her delicious hat, fans flooded the comments section with exciting wishes.

One user wrote, "Bon Appetit, baby! Happy thanksgiving katheryn"

"We’re eating GOOD today! BON APPETIT BABY!!" another penned.

"Her eyes and gaze are very beautiful," a third gushed.

Another commented, "The miracle of wisdom intelligence and hard work"

